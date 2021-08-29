Video: Indian dad in UAE thanks cops for letting family wait in police patrol
They were waiting to get PCR tests done for new school term; Ajman Crown Prince posts video as Instagram story
An Indian father in the UAE has heaped praises on the Ajman Police for sheltering his family in a security patrol.
His children were waiting in the scorching summer heat to get a Covid PCR test on Saturday, ahead of the school reopening today, when the cops stepped up.
A video of the gesture has gone viral, with even Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, sharing it as an Instagram Story. He captioned it: “Thank you, Ajman Police.”
In the video shared by the Ajman Police, the father can be heard narrating in Malayalam how a lot of families had turned up to get the PCR test done.
“As we were waiting under the sun, a policeman came and asked my wife and children to get into a patrol,” the father says in the video.
He can then be heard thanking the police in Arabic. As his family steps out, he asks them: “How was the AC police patrol?”
A policeman is seen interacting with them and waving goodbye.
A negative PCR test result is mandatory in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman to return to in-person schooling at the start of the new term.
