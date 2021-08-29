News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Video: Indian dad in UAE thanks cops for letting family wait in police patrol

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on August 29, 2021
Instagram

They were waiting to get PCR tests done for new school term; Ajman Crown Prince posts video as Instagram story


An Indian father in the UAE has heaped praises on the Ajman Police for sheltering his family in a security patrol.

His children were waiting in the scorching summer heat to get a Covid PCR test on Saturday, ahead of the school reopening today, when the cops stepped up.

A video of the gesture has gone viral, with even Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, sharing it as an Instagram Story. He captioned it: “Thank you, Ajman Police.”

In the video shared by the Ajman Police, the father can be heard narrating in Malayalam how a lot of families had turned up to get the PCR test done.

“As we were waiting under the sun, a policeman came and asked my wife and children to get into a patrol,” the father says in the video.

He can then be heard thanking the police in Arabic. As his family steps out, he asks them: “How was the AC police patrol?”

A policeman is seen interacting with them and waving goodbye.

A negative PCR test result is mandatory in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman to return to in-person schooling at the start of the new term.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210113&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210119615&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 