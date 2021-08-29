This video of a Dubai cop rescuing a dehydrated bird will make your day

Stories about kind cops in the UAE always make our day.

From inviting residents to wait inside a police patrol to beat the heat to changing flat tyres for stranded expats, the humanity often demonstrated by the country's police force is hailed by one and all.

Dubai resident Shuhaib recently took to social media to celebrate yet another act of kindness by a police officer. The video shows a uniformed cop attempting to assist a bird on the pavement that seemed unable to move.

According to Shuhaib, the bird was "really struggling" in the summer heat.

In the video, the officer is seen approaching the bird and gently covering it with a plain white sheet. He then proceeds to gently pick it up and walk, offering the camera a smile before the video ends.

Shuhaib offered the cop a "big salute" and praised the leadership of the Ruler of Dubai for such acts of humanity demonstrated by the emirate's police force.

In a second post, the bird can be seen revived and back to health.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has also celebrated such actions in the past.

Just last week, the Dubai Ruler offered four Dubai residents who went viral for their spontaneous rescue of a pregnant cat Dh50,000 each for their kindness.

"Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city," he had said, when sharing the video on Twitter.

In November last year, he thanked another resident for notifying Dubai Municipality about a helpless and injured bird. Authorities were quick to rescue the creature and Sheikh Mohammed commended all involved.

"There is no value for any civilisation without values .. the values that give a meaning to humanity,” he had said at the time.