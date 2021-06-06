UAE: Teenager drowns while swimming off beach
This is the third drowning incident off beaches in recent weeks.
An Emirati teenager drowned off the Dibba Al Fujairah beach on Sunday.
The Fujairah Police said that two teens - aged 18 and 16 - had gone swimming, when they went missing.
After a search operation, one of them was found dead, while the other was rescued.
The Fujairah Police operations room was notified about the drowning case at 5.30pm.
The police and coast guard began a rescue mission soon after.
The Fujairah Police have urged beachgoers to exercise caution and avoid swimming in restricted areas.
In one, a 32-year-old Indian woman drowned in UAQ after she and her family went for a swim off Al Beit Al Mutwahid Beach on May 28 morning.
Her four-year-old daughter nearly drowned, but she was rescued by beachgoers, who immediately responded to the family’s call for help.
In the second incident, an Emirati teenager, 17, drowned after he was swept away by high turbulent waves on Al Rams beach, which is located around 12km north of RAK, while swimming with his friends and relatives at night on May 27.
