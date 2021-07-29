UAE-based British father dies while saving daughters from drowning in the sea in Portugal

A nurse on the beach spent nearly an hour trying to save him.

A British father who died while trying to save his two daughters after they were dragged out to sea off a beach in Portugal is being remembered by his colleagues where he worked as a financial consultant in Abu Dhabi.

Trevor Pelling, 45, was already suffering from cardiac arrest when he was pulled from the ocean by surfers after saving his daughters, aged nine and 12, after they got into difficulties in a strong current. The girls reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Today, his colleagues from Abu Dhabi-based financial firm deVere Acuma where Pelling worked as a financial consultant and manager remembered the man who has been hailed a “true hero”.

John Green, senior area manager with deVere Acuma in Abu Dhabi, and close colleague and friend of Trevor, told Khaleej Times: “It’s heartbreaking and still difficult to believe. Thinking only about the safety of his beloved daughters, Trevor worked frantically to get them out of harm’s way.

"It says everything you need to know about the man that his only goal was to protect his children at all costs. He made the ultimate, heroic sacrifice.

“His bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten. Trevor died a hero.”

After he was pulled out of the water, a nurse who was on the beach spent nearly an hour trying to save him, but despite her efforts, he was pronounced dead on Calada beach in Encarnacao just after 2pm on Thursday, June 3.

Nigel Green, the CEO of deVere Group, added, “We have all lost an amazing human being… Trevor was kind, always so considerate. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Trevor have lost a friend.”

In a statement at the time of the tragic accident, Green said: “The deVere family is devastated by the tragic passing of Trevor.

“We knew him as a great, generous and talented colleague. We now also know him as a true hero. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Pelling had worked in the GCC region for over 13 years.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Pelling's wife and children.