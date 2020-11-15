5 of a family rescued as fire breaks out in Sharjah flat
They have been discharged from hospital
Five members of a family suffered suffocation as a fire broke out in their flat in Sharjah, authorities have said. The incident was reported in Al Butaina on Sunday morning.
The Sharjah Civil Defence was alerted about the blaze at 11am. The firefighters rescued the five family members and rushed them to the nearest hospital. They were discharged later in the day, officials said.
A senior official said the fire broke out in a room of the second-floor apartment. Swift action from the civil defence ensured that the blaze did not spread to other flats in the residential building.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
