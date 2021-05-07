- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Eid Al Fitr holidays: 8 international holiday destinations for UAE residents
Demand for foreign travel higher than that for home vacation.
As more destinations across the world open up for international tourists, there has been a growth of international holiday traffic from the UAE in 2021.
At dnata Travel, demand for foreign travel is higher than that for home vacay this Eid Al Fitr, for which residents are likely to get a five-day break starting Tuesday, May 11.
“Overall, 35 per cent of our travellers have booked a UAE staycation for Eid Al Fitr in 2021, with 65 per cent of the total number of bookings representative of travellers opting for an international holiday, with locations of choice covering a mix of destinations across the world,” said Emily Jenkins, head of leisure for UAE at dnata Travel.
“Since the beginning of this year, we have seen an increase in holiday bookings internationally, particularly during spring break and now for Eid Al Fitr. Traveller confidence has grown, particularly in travel to destinations which have now been open for tourists for a significant time; with clear regulations; offer no rules for quarantine on arrival; and where direct flight options are available. A perfect example of this, and the number one international holiday location of choice for UAE travellers with dnata Travel this Eid Al Fitr is Maldives,” said Jenkins.
Closer to home, Maldives has been open for travel from the UAE since July 15, 2020, and in this time, UAE travellers have comprised one of the top source markets to the island nation.
Other popular choices for UAE residents so far this year have been the Indian Ocean islands of Seychelles; nearby destinations like Armenia and Georgia; Greece where travel restrictions were recently eased for vaccinated travellers; Turkey; Russia; and Egypt.
“Travelling abroad is getting less complicated for vaccinated travellers. We should see significant change in demand in coming months,” said Hemali Shah, managing director of City One Tourism and Travel.
suneeti@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
Covid impact: UAE reduces penalties on VAT,...
The new provisions will be applicable 60 days as from April 28, 2021. READ MORE
-
Transport
Video: Smart meters installed in 85% of private...
The move seeks to further customers’ satisfaction amid boost to ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai drivers alert: RTA announces temporary road ...
The RTA has advised drivers to follow the directional signs on-site... READ MORE
-
Weather
Watch: Heavy rains hit parts of UAE; safety alert ...
Authorities advise people to stay away from wadis and areas of flash... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Vaccination must for all employees in Saudi
The announcement quoted Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India’s Covid surge pressures Modi to...
India recorded a new record of 414,188 confirmed cases in the past 24 ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
PCB approaches Emirates Cricket Board to host PSL ...
The ECB also confirmed that they had been in touch with the Pakistan... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia to start repatriation flights from...
Morrison stood by his decision to impose a biosecurity order barring... READ MORE