Eid Al Fitr holidays: 8 international holiday destinations for UAE residents

Demand for foreign travel higher than that for home vacation.

As more destinations across the world open up for international tourists, there has been a growth of international holiday traffic from the UAE in 2021.

At dnata Travel, demand for foreign travel is higher than that for home vacay this Eid Al Fitr, for which residents are likely to get a five-day break starting Tuesday, May 11.

“Overall, 35 per cent of our travellers have booked a UAE staycation for Eid Al Fitr in 2021, with 65 per cent of the total number of bookings representative of travellers opting for an international holiday, with locations of choice covering a mix of destinations across the world,” said Emily Jenkins, head of leisure for UAE at dnata Travel.

“Since the beginning of this year, we have seen an increase in holiday bookings internationally, particularly during spring break and now for Eid Al Fitr. Traveller confidence has grown, particularly in travel to destinations which have now been open for tourists for a significant time; with clear regulations; offer no rules for quarantine on arrival; and where direct flight options are available. A perfect example of this, and the number one international holiday location of choice for UAE travellers with dnata Travel this Eid Al Fitr is Maldives,” said Jenkins.

Closer to home, Maldives has been open for travel from the UAE since July 15, 2020, and in this time, UAE travellers have comprised one of the top source markets to the island nation.

Other popular choices for UAE residents so far this year have been the Indian Ocean islands of Seychelles; nearby destinations like Armenia and Georgia; Greece where travel restrictions were recently eased for vaccinated travellers; Turkey; Russia; and Egypt.

“Travelling abroad is getting less complicated for vaccinated travellers. We should see significant change in demand in coming months,” said Hemali Shah, managing director of City One Tourism and Travel.

