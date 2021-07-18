Eid Al Adha prayers in Dubai mosques: Women's prayer halls to remain closed

They will be shut on the morning of July 20 as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Women's prayer halls in Eid musallas and mosques in Dubai will remain closed during Eid Al Adha, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Responding to a query from Khaleej Times seeking clarification on whether women can offer their Eid Al Adha prayers at mosques and Eid Musallas in Dubai, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) said: "As checked with the media section concerned at the department, Eid musallas and prayer halls will remain closed for women on Eid."

Although women's prayer halls at mosques in Dubai are now open, the authorities have confirmed that they will be closed for Eid Al Adha prayers on the morning of July 20 as a Covid-safety measure.

Mosques across the country will be hosting Eid Al Adha prayers with strict Covid safety measures in place. The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) had announced several Covid safety measures that worshippers must adhere to while offering the Eid prayers that will be done in a socially distanced manner.

This is the second Eid during which mosques and open-air spaces called musallahs can host the special prayer offered after sunrise.

Follow the rules

To ensure Eid musallas and prayer halls don't get crowded, the UAE authorities have capped the post-prayer sermon of Eid to a maximum of 15 minutes. Doors of musallahs and mosques will open 15 minutes prior to the prayer and the worshippers will be required to leave the venue immediately after the prayer. Washrooms and ablution areas will remain closed.

The traditional practice of handshakes and hugs after the prayer is forbidden and worshippers are not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer.

All prayer goers must bring their own prayer mats and anyone who has been in close contact with a Covid positive patient is strictly forbidden from attending the prayers.

Those aged below 12 and above 60 are advised to offer the prayer at home.