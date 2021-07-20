Eid Al Adha in UAE: New app offers up to 60% discount on groceries

Customers can shop from 50 of its partner stores.

A new e-grocery app is offering up to 60 per cent discount and free delivery on over 50,000 products to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

Dubai’s home-grown app Yeepeey said it also gives customers an option to send flowers and bouquets to their loved ones with customised messages without any delivery charges.

“Customers can shop from 50 of its partner stores, including the Union Coop, from the comfort of their homes to enjoy the discounts and free delivery,” the app developers said in a statement.

Yeepeey app was developed by entrepreneurs Monish Chandiramani and Jatin Sharma, both 25 years old, who both grew up in Dubai celebrating Eid as a major festival with their family and friends. This is why the festival holds a special place in their hearts and they wanted to celebrate it with their customers through the initiative.

“Being a homegrown start-up, we make continuous efforts to give back to the community. During Eid Al Fitr, we offered Dh25 credit to everyone as Eidi, and this Eid Al Adha we are contributing via waving off all delivery charges along with providing discounts at all listed products,” said Chandiramani.

The special offer of free delivery across Dubai is valid only through the long weekend until Saturday, July 24.

saman@khaleejtimes.com