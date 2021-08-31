Video: Cops in UAE welcome students back to school with roses
The event aimed at helping spread joy and enthusiasm among students.
Ajman cops welcomed students back to school on Sunday with roses!
Officers from Ajman Police visited Khawla Bint Al-Rawda School in al-Rawda area and Ajman Academy in Hill 2 area at the beginning of school hours to receive students and usher them back to their school seats, after the two month summer break.
A top official from the media and public relations department said officers distributed roses bearing messages of motivation, positivity and encouragement to encourage the students as they began the new school year with vitality and diligence.
Police officers urged students to cooperate with the faculty and respect them, while working hard in studies to boost their chances of success and excellence.
The official said the event helped spread joy and enthusiasm among students on their first school day, with many of them expressing happiness at meeting the police officers and getting roses.
The Ajman Police General Command said the initiative was part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its responsibility towards the community, and to instil a spirit of positivity and enthusiasm among the students returning in the new school year.
Schools and students thanked Ajman Police for their initiative.
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla