UAE: Private schools in Abu Dhabi allowed to hike tuition fees under exceptional circumstances

Abu Dhabi regulator lists dos and don’ts for institutions in parents’ guide.

Private schools in Abu Dhabi would be allowed to increase their tuition fees under exceptional circumstances during the new academic year, which begins on August 29, the authorities have announced.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge’s (Adek) parents’ guide stated that schools reserve the right to charge the full tuition fee to all pupils, irrespective of the mode of attendance such as in-classroom or online teaching.

“You should not expect a fee increase. Fee increases have only been approved for schools under exceptional circumstances,” Adek has said recently.

Schools have been asked to determine the tuition and other fees, according to the list of fees approved by the regulator for the new academic year, 2021-22.

Adek has also encouraged private schools to find ways of supporting needy students such as giving discounts in tuition fees, deferring payment and paying semester fees in monthly installments.

PCR testing requirements

Adek has clarified that all children aged 12 and above are required to show a valid negative PCR test result to enter their respective school premises, when the new academic year begins.

Schools’ staff will also require valid negative PCR test reports. Students of determination are exempt from this requirement, said Adek.

The authorities said pupils, who are aged 12 and above, teachers and staff would be tested once every two weeks.

Besides, following each of the main holidays such as winter, spring and summer breaks and Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, pupils aged 12 and above, teachers and staff will have to undergo PCR test with a maximum validity of 96 hours.

Data showed that 89 per cent of the educational staff in all private schools in Abu Dhabi have been vaccinated.

Are vaccines required for all children?

Adek has clarified that pupils aged between three and 15 years do not need to be vaccinated to attend in-classroom teaching.

However, pupils, aged 16 and above, must be administered the jab. They are allowed to attend in-classroom teaching only after 28 days after the second dose of a UAE-approved vaccine has been administered.

Requirements after international travel

If a child had travelled outside of the UAE during the summer break and the parent would like to opt for the pupil’s in-classroom teaching, then they must comply with the quarantine and testing norms that have stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

Parents must also sign and submit a travel declaration form to their child’s school.

Schools are required to collect these forms before the new academic session starts.

Parents have been urged to cooperate with the schools and provide the necessary documents and information on or before August 29 .

Transportation of pupils

Adek has announced that all precautionary measures such as wearing of face masks, maintaining adequate social distancing and checking of Covid-19-related symptoms among pupils are adhered to prior to boarding a school bus.

“If your children carpool with peers, please keep track of their daily movements, which may be used for contact tracing by the school or health authorities,” the parents’ guide added.

