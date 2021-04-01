Education
UAE: Private schools following foreign curricula to declare results by mid-April

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 1, 2021
Descriptive reports being prepared for all subjects over the past two semesters

The administrators of private schools that follow foreign curricula in the UAE are preparing report cards for pupils from Grades 1 to 12. The report cards will be shared with parents by mid-April.

A pupil’s results file will include a descriptive report for all academic subjects and their performance over the past two semesters, Al Khaleej has reported.

The spring break for teachers, administrators, and technicians in public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) curriculum will begin on Sunday (April 4) and end on April 15.

Work will resume on April 18 with the beginning of the third semester, according to the school calendar that was announced earlier by the MoE.

The spring vacation for public and private school students that follow the MoE curriculum started on March 28 and will continue till April 15.

While for pupils in private schools that follow foreign curricula, the spring break started on March 28. It depends on an emirate whether it wants to give a three-week break at one go or stagger the third week over the academic year.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

