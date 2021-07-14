UAE: Ministry announces 50 high school toppers in EmSAT

The list is divided into 2 categories, including Emirati and expatriate pupils.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the 50 high school toppers in the Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT) for the academic year 2020-21.

The toppers have been divided into two categories, including 50 Emirati and expatriate pupils each.

These pupils have finished their Grade XII and have passed the EmSAT with flying colours, which cover four core subjects such as Arabic, English, Mathematics and Physics, the MoE tweeted.

The EmSAT is a national standardised online test that measures Grade XII pupils’ skills and knowledge prior to their transition to higher education.

The critical test provides key data for college admission and placement, the MoE authorities said.

Hussain Al Hammadi, the UAE’s Minister for Education, congratulated the toppers.

“My sincere congratulations to the toppers of EmSAT, which made a qualitative leap in the field of education in the UAE. The importance of these tests is to collect accurate data about the pupils’ knowledge and skills in basic subjects and determining their level of development,” Al Hammadi tweeted.

“The test is based on national standards for measuring and evaluating the performance of pupilsin the country and is applied to a number of academic levels. The test aims to ensure that pupils acquire the necessary skills for effective participation in the knowledge-based community,” he added.

Jamila Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, said: “Our education system is able to correct its course and simulate the needs of our students in a deeper way.”

ismail@khaleejtimes.com