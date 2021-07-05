UAE IB results: 10 GEMS school students achieve perfect score of 45 points

Candidates can access their DP and CP results later today by logging on to ibo.org

Ten students from across the GEMS Network have secured the perfect score of 45 points in their International Baccalaureate (IB) results, which were declared on Monday.

Pupils will be able to access their individual IB Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) results later today (Tuesday, July 6) by logging on to the official website, ibo.org.

Three pupils who received the perfect score are from GEMS Wellington International School, two each from GEMS World Academy – Dubai, GEMS International School – Al Khail, and GEMS Dubai American Academy, and one candidate is from GEMS Modern Academy.

GEMS Education pupils, who had signed up for the IB curriculum, have recorded impressive results.

Their achievements are exemplary owing to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Ably aided by their teachers, they overcame a raft of challenges and disruptions due to the contagion to pass the examinations with flying colours.

Data showed that around 600 GEMS Grade XII, or Year 13, pupils had appeared for the IB Diploma examinations.

The average point score of GEMS candidates was 36 this year, as compared to the international average of 31.3 in 2020. The pass percentage was 99.5 per cent, which was significantly above the global average of 85.2 per cent.

Congratulating the candidates on their stellar performance, Dino Varkey, the Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, said: “Everyone at GEMS Education is genuinely elated with this year’s IBDP results, which are the best in our 62-year history. Our students and their teachers have now delivered two consecutive years of truly exceptional achievement in what is an incredibly difficult and challenging context due to the pandemic. Well done and congratulations to all!”

Tammy Murphy, the Superintendent/CEO of GEMS Dubai American Academy, and the Chair of the Education Committee at GEMS, added: “We are so proud of all our IB students for their incredible results. These students showed determination and discipline when faced with an extremely difficult learning environment. No doubt, these achievements are directly correlated to their own hard work, and the unwavering support of teachers and parents over the past two years.”

GEMS World Academy Dubai and GEMS Wellington International School also recorded spectacular average scores of 38 points, closely followed by GEMS Modern Academy with 37 points and GEMS International School – Al Khail with 36 points.

GEMS schools offering the IB curriculum include GEMS World Academy – Dubai; GEMS International School – Al Khail; GEMS Dubai American Academy; GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi; GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis; GEMS Wellington International School; and GEMS Modern Academy.