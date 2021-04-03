UAE: CBSE launches online portal for board exam students

Students can access info on exams date sheet, practical exams, exam centre and grievance redressal.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched an online portal named ‘E-Pareeksha’ to assist students appearing in class 10 and 12 board examinations, school heads in the UAE said.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Prinicipal, Credence High School says, “This portal seeks to form a one-stop platform to provide information related to the exams date sheet, practical exams, exams centre and grievance redressal. CBSE is taking all possible steps to support the students, parents and teachers during this most challenging time. These are proactive steps and send a very positive message to all the stakeholders.”

Students can log in using their board roll number.

CBSE teachers will also be able to upload internal and practical marks on the online portal itself. Many CBSE-affiliated UAE schools have already started their board practical exams and they will upload the marks for each student on the online portal. Zubair Ahmad, Head of Operations, Springdales School Dubai, says, “E- Paeeksha portal is used for the uploading the marks for practical examination/project marks for grade 12, uploading of internal assessment marks for grade 10 and 12, change of examination and practical centre and roll number wise list of candidates for grades 10 and 12”

Annie Matthew, Principal of Gulf Model School, Dubai says, “The e-pareeksha portal aims to be a centralised platform for all exam-related activities for this year. There are various sections in the portal pertaining to change in examination or practical centre, roll number wise list of students, grievance redressal. The students can log in using their board exam roll number.”

Parallelly, the CBSE is making several arrangements for the convenience of the students who will be appearing in class 10 and 12 board examinations making several firsts considering the Covid 19 pandemic situation.

Exam dates

The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students will begin on May 4. Class 10 exams will end on June 7 and Class 12 exams will end on June 11.

