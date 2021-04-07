UAE CBSE exam delays: Summer vacation classes likely for grade 11 students

With Class X board exams delayed students will get two months less to complete Class 11 syllabuses in 2021-2022.

CBSE schools will hold summer classes to make up for the lost time for Class XI students whose class X board exams have been pushed this year to May.

Due to the pandemic, the Class X board exams, which are usually held between mid-February and March will commence next month and many UAE schools will hold special classes in June-July.

This in effect means students will get two months less than their predecessors to complete their Class XI syllabuses in 2021-2022.

Arogya Reddy, Principal, Ambassador School Sharjah said, “Only online classes for core subjects like English, Maths, Physics etcetera will commence from mid-June for this year’s Class XI students. For this, the UAE schools need to seek a special permission from their respective regulatory authorities. These are exceptional summer classes which will be conducted after getting due approvals from ADEK, KHDA and SPEA. We are hopeful that these classes would enable us to compensate for the lost time as the Class XI syllabus may not be reduced for the 2021-22 academic session.”

Meanwhile, schools heads also reiterate the postponement of board examinations was more a necessity and a contingency measure and the CBSE deserves special appreciation for the many firsts it introduced this year. The board allowed change of examination centers for pupils affected by the pandemic, allowed practical exams to be held in three shifts, launched a portal called e-pareeksha 2021 to assist board exam students and is even giving a second chance to Covid-19 infected students to appear for exams before a specific date.

Mohammad Ali Kottakkulam, Principal, Gulf Indian High School Dubai, said, “Grade 11 classes will commence in the month of June, after completion of the boards. Our school has planned arranging for extra classes during July, subject to the approval from KHDA, to help grade 11 students cover the syllabus with ease as well as to stay on par with the school’s curriculum plans. We have clear and accurate plans to ease the stress on students of grade 11 regarding the late starting of the classes or completion of the syllabus.”

While institutions are busy estimating the loss of actual working days, head teachers opine the pandemic and its outcomes have impacted both students and teachers.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, says, “The delays in board exams are definitely affecting the Class X students as their next year will be shorter. We have planned to give extra classes as soon as they clear their board exams and all the adequate support needed for these students. Delay in exams are justified due to the current situation and also keeping in mind the well-being of students. They do need extra time because at many places in India and abroad, classes were not conducted onsite at all. Therefore, we shall be conducting classes during summer and winter breaks to make up for the loss of days due to delay in the board exams.”

“The grade 11 classes would only commence after the exams. And the repeated postponement of grade 10 exams does affect the students since they feel undecided as to what next. Needless to say, the situation has added pressure on schools, but adaptability is a virtue that we have tapped into as educators and students,” said Sunu David, Career Guidance Counselor, Gulf Model School.

