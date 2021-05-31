Sharjah schools offer multiple fee payment options

SPEA prohibits schools to dismiss a student due to delay or non-payment of fees.

Sharjah school heads reiterate that they put students’ wellbeing and continuation of education at the heart of their collective decision-making, despite the financial constraints of their parent community.

This comes as the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) in a recent circular prohibited schools in the emirate to dismiss a student, preventing him from appearing for the examination or denying him exercising his right to education, due to the delay in paying the tuition fees.

Asma Gilani, Principal / CEO, Our Own English High School, Sharjah – Girls, says, “We encourage our parents to come forward and speak to us directly and in confidence on all matters. Should there be an inability to pay fees within the stipulated time, we can explore payment plans based on agreed timelines to support our parents. In addition, GEMS offers various fee payment options to parents to make things as easy as possible and help ensure the continuity of their children’s education at school.

“Keeping the emotional well-being of our children in mind, all issues related to fees are strictly only communicated and discussed with parents. In all cases, students continue with their classes, exams and school schedule as normal and at no time are they exempted from attending assessments and exams.”

Schools said regulations laid out by the education authority are strictly followed.

Pramod Mahajan, Director- Principal of Sharjah Indian School says: “Schools have to collect fees to run the institution, but that cannot be done at the cost of students’ education. Schools would never want to discontinue a child’s education because their parents can’t pay the fees. We try to find other strategies like negotiating with the parents. If they don’t pay the fees or are unable to do so, at best we can withhold the results but we cannot and don’t want to disrupt the studies of a child during the course of an ongoing academic year.

“To ease the financial burden of parents and especially, during the pandemic, we sometimes advise affected parents to pay the fees in installments. In the past few years we have had an outstanding amount of six million dirhams due to non-payment of fees. But education continues to be imparted.”

Jonathan Dey, Headmaster / CEO, Wesgreen International School – Sharjah, says: “As a proud member of the SPEA Principals’ Council, improving students’ academic and well-being is central to all their decisions. The pandemic has created economic challenges for many families and we work hard to make it as easy as possible for our parents to settle fees through online banking, weekend opening and monthly plans. In addition, there are opportunities for significant savings through our GEMS Rewards schemes and special arrangements with partner banks.”

