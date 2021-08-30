Dubai: Two students get 100% scholarship for futuristic ideas

Muhammad Ali Moula and Anisha Sheriff have bagged Trusity’s full scholarship for their International STREAM Olympiads (ISO) project training and submission.

Two Dubai students are aiming to revolutionise the future with their innovative ideas. And now, they have the opportunity to put theory into practice.

Their futuristic project ideas earned them the scholarship, which waives project training fees up to Dh5,000 and supports them in building their project ideas.

Rajani Nalla, co-founder and CEO of EdTech firm Trusity, said: “This initiative will help support and motivate children to apply their knowledge and skills in building solutions for real-world problems while improving their communication, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Apart from his impressive profile, the project idea that helped Muhammad, a Grade 6 student at the Indian High School, win the ISO scholarship was about the colonization of Mars, which he titled ‘La Mars’.

“He researched extensively and made detailed submissions on the air quality there and other critical details. Then, he had to submit a physical demo,” said his mother Gulnaz Maula, an electronic engineer.

Last year, his coding and robotics project for wet waste segregation was selected at the Skyfii Innovation Challenge 2020. But his passion for project-based learning began at a young age.

“As a child, he always liked to open and modify things. He also likes Minecraft and started making games on his own. So we wanted to channel his energy in the right direction,” Gulnaz said.

Muhammad, who also has a YouTube channel that helps people learn the Arabic language, said: “I believe the optimum use of technology can revolutionise the future. I will give my best and make the most of this wonderful opportunity to make my parents, my school, Trusity and my country proud.”

Anisha, a Grade 8 student at Gems Our Own Indian School, has received special mentions in the World Bank Committee and DISEC Committee at this year’s Diplomathon Global World Programme.

Her winning project idea highlighted the efficient use of drones for environmental checks and smart waste management.

“I am extremely thankful to my teachers and school for empowering me with the necessary skills and knowledge to do the STEAM project with confidence at the ISO competition. My goal is to provide solutions via my STEAM project for the betterment of our environment and humanity. I wish to create an impact by helping people believe in creating their own space rather than running in the race,” she said.”

