Education
Logo
 
HOME > News > Education

CBSE board exams 2022: Special assessment scheme announced

Web Report
Filed on July 5, 2021
Alamy Image

The first term exams will be held in November-December.


India's CBSE board has announced a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2021-22 session.

According to the assessment scheme, the academic sessions in schools are to be divided into two terms, with 50 per cent of the syllabus, to be covered in each term.

The first term exams will be held in November-December, while those for the second term are scheduled in March-April.

The education board is to "rationalise" syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for 2021-22.

Schools are to be notified about the same, by July.

Efforts will be made to make internal assessment and project work "more credible and valid".




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/education/cbse-board-exams-2022-special-assessment-scheme-announced macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1014,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 