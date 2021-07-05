CBSE board exams 2022: Special assessment scheme announced

The first term exams will be held in November-December.

India's CBSE board has announced a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2021-22 session.

According to the assessment scheme, the academic sessions in schools are to be divided into two terms, with 50 per cent of the syllabus, to be covered in each term.

The first term exams will be held in November-December, while those for the second term are scheduled in March-April.

The education board is to "rationalise" syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for 2021-22.

Schools are to be notified about the same, by July.

Efforts will be made to make internal assessment and project work "more credible and valid".