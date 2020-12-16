Abu Dhabi schools: Students with chronic health conditions can go back to campus
They must present a letter from their doctor stating they are medically fit to attend.
Abu Dhabi school students with chronic medical conditions now have the option to go back to campus learning for the term starting January 2021.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has coordinated with the health authorities to ensure a safe return to school for all.
The department has informed private and charter schools that students with chronic conditions can return to the classroom as long as they present a letter from their doctor stating that they are medically fit to attend.
The students must also get a parent consent form, acknowledging the potential health risks to their child.
The Adek's decision is in line with its "mission to provide inclusive education with the highest health and safety standards".
Last month, the Adek had announced that all private school students in Abu Dhabi will have the option to return to in-classroom education for the new academic term, which starts on January 3, 2021.
