Dubai's RTA grants Dh1.1 million to 100 employees facing financial woes

Deserving candidates receive the sum to mark the Year of Giving launched in 2017

At least 100 employees of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have benefitted from the humanitarian initiative dubbed 'Jisr Al Khair' launched by the RTA Foundation in 2017 to mark the Year of Giving.

The subsidy, which amounted to Dh1.15 million (m), was meant to shore up employees facing financial difficulties.

The amount was distributed to deserving candidates under strict conditions.

“We are pleased that ‘Jisr Al Khair’ initiative of RTA’s Charity Foundation has been able to cover as many as 100 employees encountering financial hardships. It reflected the principles of fraternity and compassion between RTA’s leaders and staff as well as the keenness to nurture a positive working environment. The initiative collected about Dh150,000 through donations from RTA’s employees who were keen to lend a hand to their colleagues facing financial difficulties over and above the contribution of Dh1 m from RTA Foundation,” said Dr Yousef Al Ali, the chairman of the Higher Committee of RTA Foundation and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dubai Taxi Corporation, RTA.

“The initiative charted out the deserving categories such as total or partial disability, chronic diseases, accumulated rents, and difficulties in paying school fees. It strictly followed the stipulations of Beit Al Khair Society and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in this regard. Applicants were vetted and deserving names were forwarded to the Higher Committee of the RTA Charity Foundation for processing the cases under Jisr Al Khair initiative,” he said.

Al Ali praised the compassion and fraternity spirit shown by RTA employees who supported the humanitarian causes of the initiative, especially as it related to their colleagues. He also commended the officials of Beit Al Khair Society for observing transparency, neutrality and merit in sorting out and assigning the corresponding amount for each case.

“The spirit characterising this initiative is synonymous with the humanitarian and charitable legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It prompts us to continue with this drive under the guidance of the great successors of the founding father,” Al Ali added.