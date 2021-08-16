Dubai: What to do if you spot a dangerous animal on the streets
Emergency reports can be made on 999, the police said.
Prevailing laws in the UAE prohibit the possession, trade or breeding of dangerous animals. The Dubai Police have taken to Twitter to explain what residents must do if they spot abandoned or stay animals that are dangerous.
“Article (8) of Federal Law No.16 of 2016 stipulates that anyone who finds abandoned or stray dangerous animals shall immediately report the matter to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment or Dubai Municipality,” the police tweeted on Monday.
Article (8) of Federal Law No.16 of 2016 stipulates that anyone who finds abandoned or stray dangerous animals shall immediately report the matter to the @MoCCaEUAE or to the competent authority (@DMunicipality) or the nearest police station. pic.twitter.com/H8LUwT3pOL— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) August 16, 2021
Emergency reports can also be made on 999, the police added.
A federal law, which regulates the ownership of dangerous animals passed in 2017, specifies fines of up to Dh500,000 for violators. The law bans dealing in and ownership of all types of wild and “domesticated, but dangerous” animals.
The Dubai Police had recently foiled an attempt by a man to sell a wolf in the emirate.
The case came to light when the newly-established Environmental and Archaeological Crimes Division received a tip-off that someone was trying to sell the wild animal in Dubai.
The accused was promptly arrested and referred to judicial authorities. Meanwhile, the wild animal was handed over to the Dubai Municipality to provide medical care and shelter.
The special division collaborates closely with the Dubai Municipality to confiscate wild and dangerous animals, keep them away from residential areas, and transfer them to their natural inhabitants or to qualified and licensed animal welfare centres.
-
Education
Dubai: GEMS Al Khaleej National School renamed...
The relocation to the new campus is set to be completed by February. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Private schools in Abu Dhabi allowed to hike ...
Abu Dhabi regulator lists dos and don’ts for institutions in... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: RTA plans 100% electric, hybrid taxi fleet ...
The total number of eco-friendly hybrid, electric taxis and... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the...
Hot and hazy conditions to prevail across the country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
ICA approval for flights to UAE from restricted...
The authority reiterated who could get the approval and the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE flights: One-way ticket costs Dh2,000
Air travel between the two countries recently resumed, following the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE flights: Pakistan airports set up rapid PCR...
Airlines have signed agreements with laboratories in Pakistan to... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: RTA plans 100% electric, hybrid taxi fleet ...
The total number of eco-friendly hybrid, electric taxis and... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?