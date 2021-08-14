Dubai: Two electrocuted while cleaning fish pond
The accident happened took place due to the poor and inadequate electrical wiring service provided by an unlicensed company.
Two Asians got electrocuted and died on the spot while maintaining and cleaning an ornamental fish pond in Dubai.
The accident happened took place due to the poor and inadequate electrical wiring service provided by an unlicensed company that does not adhere to safety requirements, Major Eng Dr Mohammad Ali Al Qasim, Director of the Forensic Engineering Section in the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology said.
"Upon receiving the report, an expert investigation team rushed to the scene, and the two bodies were transferred to forensic medicine to determine the cause of the death," Maj. Al Qasim added.
"On investigation, it appears that the grounding system of the pond's pump failed to discharge an electric leakage to the ground and rerouted the electrical current into the water while the engine of the pump was still running," he explained. "Because the electric pump was poorly installed and its wires were sealed with a simple duct tape, the two unfortunate maintenance workers were electrocuted.”
The Dubai Police General Command has urged members of the public to seek the services of licensed and competent wiring and engineering companies after the incident.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
Covid-19: UAE schools fully prepared for back to...
Students, institutions, and parents prepare for back-to school post... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai top cop named ‘Best Government...
He won the award for his pivotal role in utilising AI at Dubai Police ... READ MORE
-
Government
Pakistan: UAE envoy pays tribute to Jinnah ahead...
Al Zaabi pays rich tributes to the 'great leader' and Pakistan. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather alert for Friday morning; hot, hazy...
The weather will continue to be hot and hazy. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: New rules for international travellers to...
Unvaccinated visitors arriving in the Capital from green list... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: The best government entities in the UAE
A total of 69 government service centres were surveyed. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,206 Covid-19 cases
More than 69.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: Up to Dh50,000 fine, jail for abusing...
If local authorities get to know that a child has been abused by... READ MORE
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces UAE's best government entities