Dubai: Two electrocuted while cleaning fish pond

Two Asians got electrocuted and died on the spot while maintaining and cleaning an ornamental fish pond in Dubai.

The accident happened took place due to the poor and inadequate electrical wiring service provided by an unlicensed company that does not adhere to safety requirements, Major Eng Dr Mohammad Ali Al Qasim, Director of the Forensic Engineering Section in the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology said.

"Upon receiving the report, an expert investigation team rushed to the scene, and the two bodies were transferred to forensic medicine to determine the cause of the death," Maj. Al Qasim added.

"On investigation, it appears that the grounding system of the pond's pump failed to discharge an electric leakage to the ground and rerouted the electrical current into the water while the engine of the pump was still running," he explained. "Because the electric pump was poorly installed and its wires were sealed with a simple duct tape, the two unfortunate maintenance workers were electrocuted.”

The Dubai Police General Command has urged members of the public to seek the services of licensed and competent wiring and engineering companies after the incident.

