Dubai travel: Emirates suspends flights from Nigeria until at least Oct 10

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 29, 2021

All affected flights cancelled

Emirates’ flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until October 10, 2021.

According to their official website, customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

Earlier, the airline had issued a statement saying that Nigeria passenger flights would be suspended until September 30, 2021.




