- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai traffic alert: Expect diversions as new bridge opens partially today
Drivers are advised to use alternative routes to reach destinations.
Motorists in Dubai have been advised of a new bridge opening in the emirate due to which traffic will be redirected.
The new Nad Al Sheba Bridge opens partially, starting Saturday, April 17.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has informed motorists that traffic in the area — specifically for drivers coming from Nad Al Sheba 2 towards Nad Al Sheba 1 or Dubai-Al Ain Road — will be directed towards Nad Al Hamar Road.
For road users in #Dubai, please be informed that traffic will be redirected to the new Nad Al Sheba Bridge, starting April 17, 2021, as shown on the map. pic.twitter.com/Xqfl7dItAj— RTA (@rta_dubai) April 16, 2021
The authority has urged road users to plan their journeys accordingly to account for the diversion, and use alternative routes to reach destinations.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli