Dubai traffic alert: Expect diversions as new bridge opens partially today

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes to reach destinations.

Motorists in Dubai have been advised of a new bridge opening in the emirate due to which traffic will be redirected.

The new Nad Al Sheba Bridge opens partially, starting Saturday, April 17.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has informed motorists that traffic in the area — specifically for drivers coming from Nad Al Sheba 2 towards Nad Al Sheba 1 or Dubai-Al Ain Road — will be directed towards Nad Al Hamar Road.

For road users in #Dubai, please be informed that traffic will be redirected to the new Nad Al Sheba Bridge, starting April 17, 2021, as shown on the map. pic.twitter.com/Xqfl7dItAj — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 16, 2021

The authority has urged road users to plan their journeys accordingly to account for the diversion, and use alternative routes to reach destinations.