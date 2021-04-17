News
Dubai traffic alert: Expect diversions as new bridge opens partially today

Web report/Dubai
Filed on April 17, 2021

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes to reach destinations.

Motorists in Dubai have been advised of a new bridge opening in the emirate due to which traffic will be redirected.

The new Nad Al Sheba Bridge opens partially, starting Saturday, April 17.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has informed motorists that traffic in the area — specifically for drivers coming from Nad Al Sheba 2 towards Nad Al Sheba 1 or Dubai-Al Ain Road — will be directed towards Nad Al Hamar Road.

The authority has urged road users to plan their journeys accordingly to account for the diversion, and use alternative routes to reach destinations.




