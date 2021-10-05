Dubai: Tickets on sale for TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event
Guest speakers include award-winning photographer, Guinness World record-holding athlete
TEDxAlQuoz will launch on October 23 its first event under the theme ‘Humanity and Interdependence’ that seeks to reflect people’s current spirit through a series of captivating talks, artistic performances, and networking opportunities.
The event will take place from 4-8pm at ‘Warehouse Four’ in Al Quoz district, and tickets will go on sale on the event’s website in the first week of October.
The independently produced event, operated under a licence from TED, is organised by volunteers and aims to create a forum to inspire and spark dialogues among the Dubai community through thought-provoking talks. The event is produced with the support of venue partner Warehouse Four and cultural partner Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.
Some of the speakers whom guests can look forward to seeing on stage include athlete and Guiness World Record holder Dareen Barbar, award-winning photographer Waleed Shah, survival skills instructor Arnaud Laviolette, sustainable fashion influencer Amanda Rushforth, and renowned psychologist Dr Saliha Afridi. A number of artists, including Emirati singer Arqam, are also scheduled to perform at the event.
Commenting on the theme of the event, organiser and curator Rihane Hassaine said: “TEDxAlQuoz aims to re-explore the meaning of interdependence within society and encourage a reflection on how we can all nurture the spirit that has rooted our modern societies and contributed to social change at a local, regional and global scale.”
TedxAlQuoz will present yet another platform to further attract, support and retain talents in the area as well as to ensure that culture is available through the emirate of Dubai for everyone. This comes in line with Dubai Culture’s strategy, which seeks to strengthen the emirate’s position as an integrated dynamic hub for creative people from all over the world and position it as a coveted destination of choice by all arts and culture enthusiasts as well as the epicentre for creativity and cultural dialogue.
