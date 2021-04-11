- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Police return lost wallet to tourist minutes before his flight
The tourist had lost his wallet, which contained seven credit cards.
The Dubai Police surprised a tourist by handing him his lost wallet just before he boarded his flight at the Dubai International Airport.
The tourist had lost his wallet, which contained seven credit cards, three hours before he was to board his flight.
Colonel Dr Mubarak Saeed Salem bin Nawwas Al Ketbi, director of Tourist Police Department,
said the tourist had rushed from his hotel at 11am to catch a flight at 2pm. He dropped his wallet in the back seat of the taxi.
The police managed to reach the boarding gate where the tourist was waiting for his flight and surprised him by giving him his wallet.
The police quoted the tourist as saying that this was his first visit to the UAE but that it wouldn’t be the last because of how safe he felt in Dubai.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dubai to step up inspections of ...
The most common violation during the holy month was the accumulation... READ MORE
-
News
6-month jail, Dh5,000 fine for creator of viral...
He was sentenced for publishing a fake clip that threatened public... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Remittances from UAE to India surge during latest ...
Exchange house waives charges on funds being remitted to PM Cares Fund READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch