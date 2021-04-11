Dubai Police return lost wallet to tourist minutes before his flight

The tourist had lost his wallet, which contained seven credit cards.

The Dubai Police surprised a tourist by handing him his lost wallet just before he boarded his flight at the Dubai International Airport.

The tourist had lost his wallet, which contained seven credit cards, three hours before he was to board his flight.

Colonel Dr Mubarak Saeed Salem bin Nawwas Al Ketbi, director of Tourist Police Department,

said the tourist had rushed from his hotel at 11am to catch a flight at 2pm. He dropped his wallet in the back seat of the taxi.

The police managed to reach the boarding gate where the tourist was waiting for his flight and surprised him by giving him his wallet.

The police quoted the tourist as saying that this was his first visit to the UAE but that it wouldn’t be the last because of how safe he felt in Dubai.