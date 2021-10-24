Dubai: Mansoor bin Mohammed meets Singaporean Minister

Meeting discussed UAE and Singapore’s ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, received His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Malki bin Othman, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Singapore, Second Minister in the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting, held at Expo 2020 Dubai, was attended by HE Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; HE Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai; and HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

The meeting discussed the UAE and Singapore’s ongoing coordinated efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its health, economic and social repercussions. The meeting also highlighted the success of the vaccination drives in containing the spread of the pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor expressed his appreciation for the efforts taken by Singapore to launch initiatives to counter the global pandemic and accelerate recovery, noting that the country’s decision to expand its vaccination campaign will result in increased immunity among the community.

The meeting also highlighted the UAE’s remarkable response to the pandemic and its proactive approach, which enabled the city to overcome the pandemic.

From his part, HE Dr. Mohammed Malki bin Othman congratulated the UAE and its leadership for the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is an indication of Dubai’s return to normalcy and ability to ensure a safe environment for visitors and exhibitors from around the world. His Excellency also praised the decisions and steps taken by the UAE to combat COVID-19 and contain its spread in record time. HE Dr. Mohammed Malki bin Othman also expressed the hope that the existing ties between the two countries would witness more growth and development during the next phase.

The meeting was also attended by HE Awad Saghir Al Ketbi. Director General. Dubai Health Authority; HE Dr Alawi Alsheikh Ali as Deputy Director General of Dubai Health Authority; and Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Vice Chancellor of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).