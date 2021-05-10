Dubai: JLT tower residents sweat it out without AC in summer heat

They say they have paid their dues, and hold the company managing the building responsible.

Residents of a high-rise building in Dubai's Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) area are sweating it out in the heat after their air-conditioning has been disconnected over non-payment of dues.

Around 200 residents of the Preatoni Tower, located in JLT's cluster L, have been living without cooling services for over six months, Khaleej Times has learnt. They say the disconnection of air conditioning is because while the residents and landlords paid all dues, the funds were misappropriated by the firm previously handling the building's management.

With the mercury rising every day, the portable ACs and fans that many of these residents are using are no longer helpful.

Not only that, residents say other services such as cold water, elevators and cleaning services, too, had been discontinued for some time.

"Why is the whole building having to pay the price for those who haven't paid? It is unfair on the part of the service providers to cut the cooling services of people who have paid their charges. It is Ramadan time, many are fasting, we have pregnant women, old people and children in the building who can have severe health issues with the soaring temperatures," said N.P., who owns a couple of apartments in the tower.

"The issue started last year in October when we noticed that the air conditioners were not cooling as they should and gradually the AC power was completely cut off. Also, chilled water services were withdrawn and we had to make do with burning hot water from the overhead tanks. In the last six months, we have suffered so much along with our tenants. I have supplied my tenant with portable ACs but it is not enough. Few days back even the elevator stopped working and it was crazy as residents who stay on upper floors of our 46-storey tower had to take the stairs!"

Another resident who recently moved into the tower this year said she was completely oblivious of the AC issue the building residents were facing and the agents who leased out the apartment to her also hid the issue from her. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Elsa, a UK national and a working mother, said: "I moved in to the Preatoni Tower with my four-year-old daughter this year as I liked the location and setting of the tower. Neither the landlord nor the agent mentioned a word about the AC issue. Since the weather was good when I moved in, I didn't require using the air conditioner but as days progressed and it began to get hotter, I tried switching on the AC but it didn’t work. This is when my landlord told me about the issue and told me it will get resolved soon. He gave me three portable ACs but nothing seems to work with the heat outside as I have to put the hose outside the window, which leaves some part of the window open, letting all the heat in.”

Elsa added that now she doesn't like to go to her apartment and mostly stays outdoors with her daughter, which is not very safe, especially during the pandemic. "Things were going from bad to worse as the cleaners stopped coming to our building, leaving it in a very unhygienic condition. We cannot afford to invite more diseases especially when we are already dealing with the pandemic. I am worried for my daughter and it is very frustrating as we do not know who to go to," she said helplessly.

Many residents said property agents were also milking the situation and duping new tenants by offering them apartments cheaper without telling them that the air conditioner is not working. One such resident, Kami (name changed) said: “We were not told about the AC issue when we moved into our apartment and by the time we realised the AC wasn’t working, the agents had taken their fee and deposit. They have taken cheques for the full year and are not letting us break the lease or letting us go, let alone returning our deposit and agency fee. To top it all the agents are extremely rude to us. They ignore our calls. And when they pick our calls they lie saying that the cooling services will resume in a few days but that hasn’t happened in the last few months since we moved. We are miserable and seek desperate attention from the authorities to help us out before any of us falls sick.”

Another resident, Luigi, who was also duped into renting an apartment in the tower, said he has been surviving on fans and portable AC but has started feeling sick due to the rising temperatures: "We do not want to die like this. The agents fooled me by saying the matter will get resolved next week but their promise has not seen the light of the day. My apartment temperature is 35 degrees C and I cannot stop sweating although my portable fan is on 24X7. I hope this issue gets resolved before something serious happens.”

