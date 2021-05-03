- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Gold price steady ahead of US data
Meanwhile, physical gold in India was sold at a discount last week for the first time this year.
Gold prices edged up on Monday morning on the back of a muted dollar ahead of a series of US data.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent or $2.18 an ounce to $1,773.43 per ounce by 10am UAE time, while US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,770.30 per ounce.
In the UAE, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K retail price trading at Dh215 per gram while 22K, 21K, and 18K stood at Dh201.75, Dh192.5, and Dh165 per gram, respectively.
The precious yellow metal was looking for direction ahead of US data and mixed news emerging from the Asian countries.
Physical gold in India was sold at a discount last week for the first time this year, as an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases prompted strict restrictions and kept buyers away.
India's gold consumption is expected to falter in the June quarter due to the lockdowns, the World Gold Council (WGC) said last Thursday.
Meanwhile, the China Gold Association (CGA) said China's gold consumption soared 93.9 per cent in the first three months from the same quarter a year earlier.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Woman loses control of speeding vehicle,...
Police said the accident occurred due to over-speeding. READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE grade 10 assessment in UAE: Most weightage...
The annual board exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Khalifa appoints Huda Al Hashimi to new...
She is an alumni member of the London Business School and was... READ MORE
-
News
Covid UAE: End-of-year exams for public school...
No final examinations will be held for pupils in Grades 1 to 3. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather alert: Rains forecast for next 2 days
Parts of the country had received heavy rainfall for three days last... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Bike accidents on the rise, police reveal...
Some drivers are committing negative practices against riders, such... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Today's IPL match postponed as players test...
The match was scheduled for 6pm UAE Time on Monday in Ahmedabad READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Charter flight operators clarify India...
Stranded expats turn to business jets as air travel suspension... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day