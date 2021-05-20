Dubai: Gang of five face trial for stealing Dh253,000

One of the accused impersonated as a Dubai Police official, probe reveals

A five-member gang of Asian origin is facing trial in Dubai Criminal Court on charges of stealing Dh253,000 from a company that deals in clothes and one of the accused had impersonated as a policeman.

The Dubai Police's investigation revealed that the gang members stormed into the company's office and accosted an employee, who possessed the key to the iron chest, where cash was kept.

The employee testified before the public prosecution that one of the accused barged into the company's premises and impersonated as a policeman.

The rest were in traditional Emirati dresses and also wore masks on their faces to conceal their identities, he added.

The gang members claimed that they belonged to Dubai Police, but didn't show any identity to back their assertions, the employee said. They stole Dh253,000, which was the company's revenue, from the safe and decamped, before locking up the hapless employee in one of the rooms in the office.

The following day the employee was released by his colleagues. Closed-circuit TV (CCTV) footage revealed the gang members' identity, the police said.

They had shared the booty among themselves before the police could arrest them.

The trial is in progress, the police added.