Dubai expected to 'double efforts' ahead of Expo 2020: Sheikh Hamdan
We have the means, knowledge and highly qualified crews necessary to achieve the goal, he said.
The Crown Prince of Dubai on Saturday expressed confidence in the Emirate's ongoing preparation for Expo 2020, which is set to begin in October this year.
"We expect the work teams to double their efforts to raise our readiness to host a distinguished Expo 2020 Dubai," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
"I am confident that everyone will be able to carry out this task to the fullest extent. We have the means, knowledge and highly qualified crews necessary to achieve the goal," he added.
His comments came during a meeting with members of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, during which he was briefed on the efforts being made at local and federal levels to ensure the health and safety of all ahead of the mega six-month event.
He was also updated about the latest developments in the vaccination campaign launched by the Dubai Health Authority.
-
News
UAE weather: Hot and hazy weather, light winds...
A maximum of 48°C is expected on Friday. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Doctor convicted for wrong diagnosis
The lady doctor wrongly diagnosed a pregnant woman to be suffering... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE begins issuing work permits for Golden Visa...
Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Clear your toll fines before renewing...
Payments can be done through online channels including DARB website... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai expected to 'double efforts' ahead of Expo...
We have the means, knowledge and highly qualified crews necessary to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covaxin 93.4% effective against severe...
The data also demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Quran teacher acquitted of molesting young ...
The student accused him of harassing her for over a year. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Video: 20 missing as torrential rains hit Japan
Social media videos show mud obliterating some buildings while... READ MORE
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program