Dubai expected to 'double efforts' ahead of Expo 2020: Sheikh Hamdan

We have the means, knowledge and highly qualified crews necessary to achieve the goal, he said.

The Crown Prince of Dubai on Saturday expressed confidence in the Emirate's ongoing preparation for Expo 2020, which is set to begin in October this year.

"We expect the work teams to double their efforts to raise our readiness to host a distinguished Expo 2020 Dubai," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"I am confident that everyone will be able to carry out this task to the fullest extent. We have the means, knowledge and highly qualified crews necessary to achieve the goal," he added.

His comments came during a meeting with members of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, during which he was briefed on the efforts being made at local and federal levels to ensure the health and safety of all ahead of the mega six-month event.

He was also updated about the latest developments in the vaccination campaign launched by the Dubai Health Authority.