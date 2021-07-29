Dubai: Emirati, 2 expats to share Dh1 million Mahzooz prize money

This is the first time an Emirati woman has won the big prize money at the draw.

An Emirati along with two expatriates have won the grand second prize of Dh1 million at this week’s Mahzooz millionaire draw. The 35th weekly live Mahzooz draw saw three winners - an Emirati, Filipina, and Russian – bagging Dh333,333 each as they matched five out of six numbers and shared the Dh1 million second prize.

Emirati national F. Ahmed, 39, said her inspiration to participate in Mahzooz was the charitable aspect of the draw.

“When I learnt about Mahzooz, I was just so intrigued by the idea of entering a draw by donating a bottle of water to the needy. So, participating in Mahzooz has always been a win-win situation for me. I won the Dh35 fourth prize multiple times and also the Dh1,000 third prize once, but winning Dh333,333 is a different story. I feel happy and blessed,”

“As a wife and a mother of two children, this prize money is a great gift for our family. It will also help me embark on my journey into the investment world,” said F. Ahmed.

Rea, the 41-year-old Filipina, said she was overjoyed with the surprise win, more so because her mother was visiting her and the prize money will help her obtain a residence visa for her mother so she can stay with Rea.

“My mom came to visit me in Dubai, but she couldn’t fly back to the Philippines due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions. This is a blessing because now with this prize money, I can apply for a residence visa for her so she can stay with me here,” said an ecastatic Rea.

The Filipina has lived in Dubai for 13 years and works as a food analyst for a food packaging company,.

“Last Sunday, I was having morning coffee with my mom when I saw the email from Mahzooz saying that I’ve won Dh333,333. I simply couldn’t believe it. I showed the email to my mom and we both shed tears of joy.”

For the Russian winner, Muslim Saduev - father of five - winning the second prize in Mahzooz is a turning point in his life.

"My wife and kids are so excited about this win which has transformed our lives in the blink of an eye. Now, I can secure my family’s future," said 42 year old Saduev.

