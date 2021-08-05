News
Dubai: Emergency drill at Jebel Ali Metro station on Friday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 5, 2021

The drill will be held between 2am and 4.30am.


An emergency drill will be carried out at the Jebel Ali Metro station on Friday, August 6, the Dubai Media Office announced today.

The drill will be held between 2am and 4.30am, it said.

"RTA Dubai alongside various government entities in Dubai announces an emergency drill at Jebel Ali Metro station between 2-4.30am on Friday, August 6, 2021," the Dubai Media Office said.




