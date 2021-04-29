News
Dubai: Electric scooters not allowed in parks

Staff Report
Filed on April 29, 2021
Alamy photo used for illustrative purpose

Move will help prevent accidents, Dubai Municipality says

Electric scooters are not allowed at public parks in Dubai, authorities have announced.

Taking to Twitter, the Dubai Municipality said the move will help prevent accidents.

The civic body also said that motorcycles were not allowed in parks either.

Visitors are not allowed to walk on bicycle tracks. The speed limit for cycle riders in 15kmph.

In October last year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai had announced that e-scooters would be permitted in the emirate.

As of now, e-scooters are permitted in only five Dubai districts —Al Rigga, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, and 2nd of December Street.

Residents in a Dubai had earlier complained that e-scooters zipping through neighbourhoods pose dangers to the community.




