- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Electric scooters not allowed in parks
Move will help prevent accidents, Dubai Municipality says
Electric scooters are not allowed at public parks in Dubai, authorities have announced.
Taking to Twitter, the Dubai Municipality said the move will help prevent accidents.
The civic body also said that motorcycles were not allowed in parks either.
Visitors are not allowed to walk on bicycle tracks. The speed limit for cycle riders in 15kmph.
In October last year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai had announced that e-scooters would be permitted in the emirate.
As of now, e-scooters are permitted in only five Dubai districts —Al Rigga, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, and 2nd of December Street.
Residents in a Dubai had earlier complained that e-scooters zipping through neighbourhoods pose dangers to the community.
For everyone's safety at public parks, #DubaiMunicipality announces that it is not allowed to use electric scooters in public parks to avoid accidents. Please follow Dubai Municipality's instructions to ensure your safety and the safety of everyone. pic.twitter.com/OhhbMcZr8X— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 29, 2021
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: People aiding criminal activities will be...
Legal action against those found transferring money to suspicious... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai traffic alert: Delays expected on key road
The delay is likely to be on till 1:00am on Thursday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Suspension of arrivals...
Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Deaths, critical cases decrease...
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
16 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
11 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli