Dubai economy set to grow by 3.4% in 2022: Sheikh Hamdan

Dubai's economy is forecast to grow by 3.1 per cent this year and by 3.4 per cent in 2022, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, said on Tuesday.

He said the emirate has overcome the pandemic’s global shockwaves, thanks to the directives and foresight of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Crown Prince posted on Twitter, “Our vision for the future has embraced key global partnerships and the dynamic energy of our national talents.”

Late last month, Sheikh Mohammed assured UAE nationals and residents that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is over. “The UAE worked as one team during the pandemic, making the country among the best globally in the fight against Covid-19,” he tweeted.

Covid-19 numbers have remained well below 1000 since August 24 and the UAE is well on track to vaccinating 100 per cent of its residents before the year ends.

