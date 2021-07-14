Dubai ambulance fleet gets turbocharged sports car

The gift from healthcare provider NMC aims to ensure a quick response to accident and trauma cases.

A brand-new Nissan GTR is the latest to join Dubai's ambulance fleet as a ‘first responder’ vehicle.

Michael Brenden Davis, CEO of NMC Healthcare, handed over the keys of the sports car to Khalifa Al Darrai, executive director, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), to add to its existing fleet.

The gift from the healthcare provider aims to ensure a quick response to accident and trauma cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Darrai said: "We are always seeking to develop our emergency services in all possible ways, including activating our partnerships with all health sector institutions and bodies. We see NMC Healthcare as an active partner in the development and improvement of community healthcare services, an initiative that is capable of supporting the first line of defence.”

He added: "We have a partnership of more than six years with NMC Healthcare, through which we have been able to provide fast and high-quality services to members of the community whose health condition required access to emergency medical care.”

For his part, Davis said: "We are grateful to the Dubai Ambulance Services’ management for their faith in our ability to deliver on our shared goal of keeping our community safe. NMC is proud of this partnership and will continue our work to enrich this association,” he said.

