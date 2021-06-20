Dubai: 24K gold price seen dropping to Dh205 this week
The precious metal fell nearly six per cent, its biggest loss in 15 months.
Gold prices in Dubai are expected to go down further this week following a tumultuous week when the precious metal fell nearly six per cent, its biggest loss in 15 months.
According to Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data, 24K last closed at Dh213.75 per gram; 22K at Dh200.75; 21K at Dh191.5; and 18K at Dh164.25.
Spot gold price ended on Friday at $1,764.31, down 0.7 per cent.
The precious metal was heavily weighed down by the strengthening of the US dollar and surprisingly hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve. The Dollar Index posted one of its best weeks in several months, gaining two per cent last week.
Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer of Century Financial, forecast 24K gold price in the UAE will trade between Dh205 and Dh220 in the days ahead.
“Technically, the metal has broken 100-day and 200-day moving average at $1,795 and $1,837, respectively, which will now act as a resistance level. Meanwhile, support is seen near an upward sloping trendline near $1,740, a break below which will open door to more losses,” said Valecha.
The last US Fed meeting results showed seven members in favour of a rate hike next year, with consensus for two hikes in 2023.
“The Fed also indicated that it will soon work on tapering down the current $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. It was this change in the Fed script which benefited the dollar and weighed on the dollar-denominated metal,” he added.
-
News
UAE weather: Heat at up to 49°C, humid night...
Several red alerts for fog were issued early Sunday morning. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai's Jumeirah Beach to get 16km cycling track
Plans are in place to take the total length of such tracks in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 47°C, humid...
The NCM has also predicted light to moderate winds causing blowing... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE to roll out IT system to help schools...
The CBSE said a helpdesk will also be established to help schools in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Heat at up to 49°C, humid night...
Several red alerts for fog were issued early Sunday morning. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Third wave 'definitely underway' in UK
The highest number of cases of the Delta variant is among 16-25 year-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: ‘Cooped up’ Indians throng...
Doctors are worried that India is letting its guard down again. READ MORE
-
Technology
Huge changes for internet, Big Tech under US...
The measures would stop tech giants from operating a platform for... READ MORE