Data is one of most valuable government assets, Abu Dhabi official says

Participants from around the world join the virtual session to discuss importance of data

Data has become one of the most valuable assets today and governments can harness their power to develop essential services and create key economic plans that meet the needs of the future, Mohamed Abdulhameed Al Askar, director general, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) told a virtual session.

“Without a proper strategy and data architectural structure, we cannot realise the true value of data in governance and policy making and use it to maximise operational efficiency,” he said.

“By utilising it in the right manner as an input, the output will be the desired outcome.”

Al Askar was making a presentation on ‘Data Value Realisation in Government’ at the third ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ which concluded on Wednesday.

Hosted by the Department of Government Support and represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), the session titled ‘The Future of Data: How Can Governments Create Data-Driven Ecosystems?’ was organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

Al Askar also talked about the reality and future of data, the importance of its optimal utilisation and the existing challenges. He cited the experiences of Abu Dhabi, Denmark, Thailand and the UK.

The panel discussion highlighted that ‘Data next’ is not just about availability and quality of individual data sets or registers; it is about cohesion across data sets to support major transitions in society that cannot effectively be supported by data silos.

The session underlined the importance of data in building the digital economy, stressing that data is currently the core of government policy-making process in a number of countries.

More than 575 participants from around the world joined the virtual session. They included company representatives, digital solution providers and the media.

They also looked at the latest trends, case studies, regulations and policies that would enable and support the development of data-driven ecosystems. Experts reiterated data’s pivotal role in building future economies.

The third session is part of the virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ that will be hosted until December 2021. The series was launched to shed light on key topics under the ‘Data Next’ pillar of the upcoming 2022 Digital Next Summit, to be held on February 22-23, 2022. The summit, themed ‘Enabling Government of the Future,’ will focus on fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors to deliver government services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of citizens, societies and businesses.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com