UAE: Man told to return Dh118,000 his ex-wife paid to get him out of jail, clear fines

The complainant had paid Dh90,000 and Dh28,880 to settle the defendant’s debt and traffic fines, respectively

A court has ordered a man to pay Dh118,800 to his ex-wife.

The man was jailed for his inability to repay his debt that was later cleared by his wife. She had also cleared his fines that he had run up due to a series of traffic violations.

However, the man divorced her after he was released from jail.

Court documents revealed that initially the couple had separated, and later the estranged wife filed a lawsuit at the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance.

She demanded that her ex-husband is obliged to return her Dh133,800 that he owed to her.

The complainant also alleged that her husband had insisted that she arranged the money to get him released from jail and promised to repay her after he would be set free.

But he reneged on his promise, she further alleged.

The complainant had paid Dh90,000 and Dh28,880 to settle his debt and traffic fines, respectively.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance had ordered the defendant to pay Dh118,800 to his ex-wife.

Though the defendant moved the Abu Dhabi Appeals Court, his plea was dismissed, and the lower court’s verdict was upheld.

