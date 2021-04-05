UAE: Man pays Dh13,000 for fake passport, caught at Dubai airport

He was exposed when a security coordinator at DXB found that his boarding pass was null and void.

A visitor, 25, of Arab origin is facing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court after he was indicted for forging government official seals and trying to sneak into an Emirate Airline's Europe-bound flight on a fake European Union (EU) passport.

Dubai Police records revealed that the incident had occurred in end-January when a security coordinator at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) found that the traveller's boarding pass was null and void.

He was found to possess an EU passport, which allowed entry to Europe without a visa.

But the EU passport was also found to be fake by the authorities.

The official suspected foul play and a preliminary probe revealed that he had forged the official seals.

Initially, the accused claimed innocence, but later admitted to his crime during an interrogation by Dubai Police.

He confessed to the police that he had bought the fake EU passport from an Asian friend of his for 3,000 euros (nearly Dh13,000) during her visit to Dubai on a tourist visa last year.