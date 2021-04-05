- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Man pays Dh13,000 for fake passport, caught at Dubai airport
He was exposed when a security coordinator at DXB found that his boarding pass was null and void.
A visitor, 25, of Arab origin is facing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court after he was indicted for forging government official seals and trying to sneak into an Emirate Airline's Europe-bound flight on a fake European Union (EU) passport.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
Dubai Police records revealed that the incident had occurred in end-January when a security coordinator at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) found that the traveller's boarding pass was null and void.
He was found to possess an EU passport, which allowed entry to Europe without a visa.
But the EU passport was also found to be fake by the authorities.
The official suspected foul play and a preliminary probe revealed that he had forged the official seals.
Initially, the accused claimed innocence, but later admitted to his crime during an interrogation by Dubai Police.
He confessed to the police that he had bought the fake EU passport from an Asian friend of his for 3,000 euros (nearly Dh13,000) during her visit to Dubai on a tourist visa last year.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli