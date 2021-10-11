UAE: Beware of online scammers offering jobs at major events, say police
Some scammers use names of reputable companies to gain victims' trust and later defraud them
Abu Dhabi Police have urged job-seekers to be cautious about online scammers, who are now taking advantage of major events happening in the UAE to claim they are offering jobs at these events.
The force said on Monday that these fraudsters create social media pages for bogus companies, where they say they have been accredited by event organisers to recruit people to work at the events.
The scammers then charge the people who apply for these fake jobs. Victims later find out that they have been duped when they fail to secure jobs despite paying money to the agents.
Major-General Mohamed Suhail Al Rashidi, criminal security manager at Abu Dhabi Police, said that some scammers were using names of reputable companies to gain victims' trust and later defraud them.
"Job-seekers should be wary about fraudsters who advertise non-existent jobs on social media and fake websites. These scammers, disguising themselves as recruitment agents, advertise jobs online claiming that they are recruiting for major firms looking for workers," he said.
The officer has also warned young women looking for jobs not to share their photos with these recruitment agents, stressing that they might use the pictures to blackmail them.
In the past few months, many online ads have popped up about job opportunities at Expo 2020 Dubai.
