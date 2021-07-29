Look: UAE foils attempt to smuggle crystal meth, Methadone tablets
The items were hidden under a container carrying foodstuff.
The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority on Thursday said it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle about 93 kg of crystal meth and 3,000 Methadone tablets into the country.
The items were hidden under a container carrying foodstuff and were coming from a neighbouring country.
On checking the container after its arrival during the Eid Al Adha holidays, Customs officials found out imbalances in the distribution of goods. Deploying the latest technology, the ship was examined, leading to the discovery of the drugs which were hidden inside iron cylinders.
Sharjah Customs has an advanced system capable of thwarting all attempts at smuggling through land, sea and airports, it said in a press statement.
"Our officials are always alert to foil such attempts of smuggling to maintain the security and safety of society," said the statement.
The Authority hailed the efforts of the concerned officials for their coordination and to deter any attempt to smuggle drugs.
