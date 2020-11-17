Crime and Courts
Guard steals power cables worth Dh62,000 from construction site in Dubai

Marie Nammour /Dubai
mary@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 17, 2020

The guard confessed to theft from his workplace during police interrogation

An expat stood trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on the charge of stealing power cables worth Dh62,000 from his workplace.

The 46-year-old Nigerian guard is now facing the charge of theft from workplace.

The case dates back to February 2018. A complaint was lodged at Jebel Ali police station.

An employee at the contracting company — the plaintiff — said that one of the staff at the auditing section of the company informed him about theft of power cables around 6am on July 21. “I was told that power cables of different sizes worth Dh62,000 were stolen. The cables were at a construction site in the Dubai Investment Park.”

The employee said during the public prosecution investigation that the cables were kept in a metal container with two doors. One of the doors was opened and he did not know how that happened.

The defendant admitted to the theft charge during the police interrogation. He has been placed in detention.

The court will hand down a ruling on December 21.

