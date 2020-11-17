Guard steals power cables worth Dh62,000 from construction site in Dubai
The guard confessed to theft from his workplace during police interrogation
An expat stood trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on the charge of stealing power cables worth Dh62,000 from his workplace.
The 46-year-old Nigerian guard is now facing the charge of theft from workplace.
The case dates back to February 2018. A complaint was lodged at Jebel Ali police station.
An employee at the contracting company — the plaintiff — said that one of the staff at the auditing section of the company informed him about theft of power cables around 6am on July 21. “I was told that power cables of different sizes worth Dh62,000 were stolen. The cables were at a construction site in the Dubai Investment Park.”
The employee said during the public prosecution investigation that the cables were kept in a metal container with two doors. One of the doors was opened and he did not know how that happened.
The defendant admitted to the theft charge during the police interrogation. He has been placed in detention.
The court will hand down a ruling on December 21.
mary@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Guard steals power cables worth Dh62,000 from...
The guard confessed to theft from his workplace during police... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on 50th...
Oman marks its 50th National Day on November 18. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE extends visa fine waiver until end of 2020
Fines will be cancelled if violators exit the country. READ MORE
-
News
Do not cover up child abuse cases, UAE official...
Sharjah Social Service Department registers over 1,200 cases in 2020 READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews