Crime and Courts
Logo
 
HOME > News > Crime and Courts

Dubai: Man on trial for abusing, distributing drugs for free

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 29, 2021
Representational image: File photo

He admits to buying the narcotics from a person who promotes it through Facebook messenger


A 41-year-old Asian will stand trial at Dubai Criminal Court, along with three others, for abusing and providing crystalline substances for free.

He reportedly bought the drugs from someone who promotes it through Facebook messenger.

According to the police investigation, the case dated back to last June, when Dubai Police received reliable information that the accused possessed narcotics and psychotropic substances.

A policeman stated in the report that an investigation team had gone to the residence of the accused. Upon asking the accused about the possession of drugs at his residence, he produced a steel box containing bags of a crystalline substance, which he admitted belonged to him. He said that he intended to use it with his friends.

The rest of the defendants admitted that they used drugs with the first defendant, who provided to them free of charge.

Afkar Abdullah



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210829&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829084&Ref=AR&profile=1011 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1011,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 