Dubai: Man arrested for dancing inside Metro coach
He was also charged with violating Covid-19 safety rules as he was not wearing a mask.
An Asian man has been arrested after a video that showed him dancing in a Dubai Metro coach went viral on social media.
The man was filmed dancing inside a coach without a mask on, even as other commuters in the coach remained masked.
He has been fined for failure to wear a mask in a public space.
The man has been arrested for violating public morals, and inappropriate behaviour.
Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transportation Security Department in Dubai, said the suspect faces a jail term of six months and/or a fine of Dh5,000 for violating public morals and creating a ruckus according to Article 358 of the UAE penal code that prescribes the punishment for openly committing an indecent and disgraceful act.
The officer explained how the man's behaviour caused inconvenience to other commuters. He failed to observe the basic rules when it comes to using public transport, the officer said.
