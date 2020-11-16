Crime and Courts
Dubai foils 122 bids to smuggle contraband in 10 months

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 16, 2020
Supplied photos

The seizures included narcotics, counterfeit products, and other prohibited items.

As many as 122 attempts to smuggle a variety of contraband into the emirate through Jebel Ali Centre were thwarted by the Dubai Customs inspectors in the first 10 months of the year.

Fouad Al Suwaidi, senior manager, Jebel Ali and TECOM customs centre, on Monday said the seizures included narcotics, counterfeit products, and other prohibited items.

“Dubai Customs spares no effort to protect the country against smuggling bids, while committed to fast and accurate procedures despite the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Figures show that Jebel Ali and TECOM customs centre were able to process around 1.818 million customs' transactions from January to October 2020, Al Suwaidi pointed out.

“We have also carried out over 149,000 inspections over the same period.”

The control room of Dubai Customs is the first-of-its-kind customs operations room in the region and Arab world. "The chamber closely follows up customs security work round-the-clock."

"It also does a number of other functions, including following up of 500 surveillance cameras installed on the 25 land, sea and air customs ports in the emirate Dubai."

Staff Reporter



