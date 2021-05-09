Covid: Dubai residents urged to verify goods while shopping online

Dubai Economy releases advisory amid an uptick in online sales due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Do you buy goods online frequently?

Make sure you are buying it from the right e-commerce platform by verifying the address and also check the date of delivery and sales policy, Dubai Economy said in its latest advisory to residents on Sunday.

The advisory comes amid an exponential rise in online sales since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consumers’ complaints have also increased in a big way owing to an unprecedented uptick in online sales.

Dubai Economy’s latest data revealed that services topped the list of consumer complaints at 32 per cent, followed by electronics (16 per cent) and e-commerce (12.6 per cent).

“Dear customer, while shopping online, make sure whom you are dealing with and verify their real address, check on the conditions of buying and selling over the Internet, the date of delivery and sales policy to ensure your right,” Dubai Economy tweeted.

Earlier, the Dubai Government-run entity had advised consumers to inspect the product when they receive it before signing on the delivery document. If the product is damaged or has a defect, the consumer is urged to return it and seek an immediate replacement.

