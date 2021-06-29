Covid-19 in UAE: Sri Lankan doctor gets Golden Visa for his work during pandemic
Dr Tuan Arfath Abdeen Yaheya’s wife and two children have also received the coveted 10-year visa.
Dr Tuan Arfath Abdeen Yaheya, the first doctor from Sri Lanka, has been honoured with a Golden visa by the authorities on June 23.
His wife and two children received the 10-year Golden visa a few days later.
He has been given the honour for his service during the Covid-19 pandemic and contribution in the field of medicine.
“I am really grateful to the authorities for recognising my efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is indeed a valuable possession for me and my family,” he said.
The recipient doctor belongs to Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka. He studied at the Faculty of Medicine in Colombo.
He moved to the UAE four years ago and worked at a local clinic. He is currently working as a Registrar of Internal Medicine at Prime Hospital, Dubai.
He was appointed as the frontline officer during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I was the frontline officer during the Covid-19 pandemic. I dealt with the Covid-19 patients closely and was stationed at the hospital,” he added.
The doctor is married to Shehani Baseron and the couple have two children Mehnaz and Ayaan, studying at the Westminster Al Qusais.
Golden visas are granted to investors, entrepreneurs, talented professionals and meritorious students.
