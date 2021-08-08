Covid-19: Dh65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi
Healthcare facility fined for violating the fixed price rule.
The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has strictly called on all the healthcare facilities in the Emirate to adhere to the fixed price of the PCR test for Covid-19, including swab collection, testing and reporting of results.
The fixed price of Dh65 for the PCR test is applied to both regular and urgent services as per circular number 108 for the year 2021.
The regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate stated that if any healthcare provider is not in compliance with this protocol, they will be terminated from providing PCR testing services and fines will be issued as per the relevant laws, said a DoH statement issued on Sunday.
The department explained that the cost of the PCR test would be covered by the individuals themselves if they don't have any symptoms. In other cases, the cost would be covered by the government-funded programmes.
DoH recently issued a fine to a healthcare facility for violating the fixed price of the Covid-19 PCR test.
DoH calls upon members of the community to notify the department of any breach under the regulation via phone call on 024193845 or by email to Healthsystemfinancing@doh.gov.ae.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rise in temperature, rainfall likely
Videos show buffeting rains over some areas READ MORE
-
Government
Look: UAE's ICA announces launch of new Emirates...
The launch is part of the transition to the upgraded generation of... READ MORE
-
News
37-year-old Indian expat dies in Abu Dhabi...
The incident took place on Friday afternoon. READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai students’ climate change research...
For these students who recently graduated from Dubai Gem Private... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Is it legal to fire staff as a cost-cutting...
If your employer can prove that they are compelled by economic... READ MORE
-
News
Pakistan airlines in talks with healthcare firms...
Currently, thousands of Pakistanis with UAE residence visas are... READ MORE
-
News
Emirates celebration stunt atop Burj Khalifa...
The video is a tribute to the UAE's recent move out of the UK red... READ MORE
-
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA
Residents advised to use old ID card till they expire. READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID