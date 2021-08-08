Covid-19: Dh65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi

Healthcare facility fined for violating the fixed price rule.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has strictly called on all the healthcare facilities in the Emirate to adhere to the fixed price of the PCR test for Covid-19, including swab collection, testing and reporting of results.

The fixed price of Dh65 for the PCR test is applied to both regular and urgent services as per circular number 108 for the year 2021.

The regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate stated that if any healthcare provider is not in compliance with this protocol, they will be terminated from providing PCR testing services and fines will be issued as per the relevant laws, said a DoH statement issued on Sunday.

The department explained that the cost of the PCR test would be covered by the individuals themselves if they don't have any symptoms. In other cases, the cost would be covered by the government-funded programmes.

DoH recently issued a fine to a healthcare facility for violating the fixed price of the Covid-19 PCR test.

DoH calls upon members of the community to notify the department of any breach under the regulation via phone call on 024193845 or by email to Healthsystemfinancing@doh.gov.ae.