Covid-19: Abu Dhabi hospitals halt bookings for first vaccine dose
Appointments for the first shot of the Sinopharm vaccine have been halted at several hospitals in the capital.
ABU DHABI – Bookings for the first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine has been halted for June at most private healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi.
Hospitals and healthcare facilities under VPS Healthcare, NMC Healthcare and Mediclinic are now only offering appointment slots for the second dose of the vaccine.
“There are no slots available for the first dose,” said a call centre executive at VPS Healthcare.
NMC Healthcare and Mediclinic both said the slots for the first dose were “fully booked” for this month but appointments could be made for July.
“For the first dose of Sinopharm, we can get you booked right away for a slot next month,” said a call centre executive at Mediclinic.
“We are completely booked for this month and fresh appointments can be made only for next month,” said a call center executive at NMC Healthcare.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) continues to offer all doses of vaccines across its healthcare facilities.
“SEHA, in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, continues to provide all doses of the Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines. Those wishing to receive any of the vaccines are encouraged to book through the SEHA mobile application,” SEHA said in a statement.
More than 87 per cent of the eligible population, i.e., those aged 16 and above, have received the vaccine.
